Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Ronald Lee Bolick, 57, of Tyler was being held Wednesday on a warrant from Smith County for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Bolick was arrested by Smith County Sheriff’s deputies Oct. 25 on Texas 69 in Mineola and booked Tuesday into Gregg County Jail.
■ Cody Lee Modisette, 34, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Bonds had not been set Wednesday.
Modisette was arrested by Gregg County Constable Pct. 3 at 5:59 p.m. Tuesday at Jackson Street and Old Highway 135 North.
■ Jessey James Prescott, 24, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Prescott was arrested by Longview police at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at a hotel on South Access Road.
■ Eric Pryor, 48, of White Oak was being held Wednesday on a $50,000 bond on a hold from another agency for unauthorized use of a motor-propelled vehicle, theft of property.
Pryor was arrested by Smith County Sheriff’s deputies March 20 and booked Tuesday into Gregg County Jail.
■ Karlos Lorenzo Watts, 38, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $42,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.
Watts was arrested by Longview police at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday at Estes Parkway and Edwin Drive.
■ John Gary Young, 30, of Tyler was being held Wednesday on a warrant from Smith County for burglary of habitation. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Young was arrested by Smith County Sheriff’s deputies April 4 on Loop 323 and booked Tuesday into the Gregg County Jail.