Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Brittany Nicole Brooks, 23, of Kilgore, was released Tuesday on a $25,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Brooks was arrested by Kilgore police at about 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Myrtle Street.
Molly Sheree Johnson, 19, of Longview, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $8,500 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Johnson was arrested by Longview police at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Houston Street.
Robert Kay, 40, of Frisco, was held Wednesday on a grand jury indictment of abandoning or endangering a child criminal negligence. Bond information was not available. Kay was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 10 a.m. Tuesday in Upshur County.
Kenneth Robert McCoy, 30, of Gilmer, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $7,000 charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying a weapon. McCoy was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 10:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of Old TExas 135 North in Kilgore.
Steven Earl Miles, 39, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Miles was arrested by Longview police at about 11:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Marshall Avenue.
Kym Andrew Wallace, 24, of Longview, was released Tuesday on bonds totaling $6,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Wallace was arrested by Longview police at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South High Street.