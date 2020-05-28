Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Willie Gene Beal, 48, of Longview was held Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.
Beal was arrested by Longview police at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at East Marshall Avenue and Fourth Street.
■ Shirley Shenette Bolton, 27, of Longview was held Wednesday without bond on a warrant for bond forfeiture for deadly conduct.
Bolton was arrested by Longview police at 11:54 p.m. Tuesday on Estes Parkway.
■ Charles Michael Bryant, 56, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of assault of a family/household member, previous conviction.
Bryant was arrested by Longview police at 8:50 p.m. Monday.
■ Donald Ray Buchanan, 63, of Tyler was held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Buchanan was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 20 at mile marker 587.
■ Karle Butaud, 34, of Longview was held Wednesday on a charge of continuous violence against the family. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Butaud was arrested by Longview police at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at her home in the 1200 block of Fourth Street.
■ Deidrick L. Caldwell, 39, of Kilgore was held Wednesday on a $20,000 bond on a warrant for assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation and awaited bonds on warrants from Smith County for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and bail jumping/failure to appear felony.
Caldwell was arrested by Kilgore police at 6:29 a.m. Monday at his home in the 500 block of Nolen Street.
■ Gabriela Sarihi Chavez, 25, of Dallas was held Wednesday on $15,000 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense; and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. She also was held on a federal immigration detainer.
Chavez was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 20 at milepost 596.
■ Christopher Michael Duncan, 47, of Lindale was released Tuesday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense; and two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Duncan was arrested by Gladewater police at 12:32 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of South Tyler Street.
■ Tydarius Tyrone Farley, 20, of Longview was held Wedneday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant for theft of a firearm.
Farley was arrested by Gladewater police at 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Eleanor Street.
■ Sam Randolf Funderburk III, 35, of Longview was held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Funderburk was arrested by Longview police at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview.
■ Dion Latrell Gardner, 31, of Longview was released Wednesday on $17,000 in bonds on charges of failure to stop and give information for a crash causing more than $200 in damage; driving whole intoxicated, third or more offense; and possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana.
Gardner was arrested by Longview police at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday at High and Eckman streets.
■ Madalyn D. Howard, 32, of Kilgore was held Wednesday on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Howard was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Gregg County Adult Probation Department.
■ Don Carlos Kirschener, 46, of Gilmer was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant for deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm.
Kirschener was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 11:28 p.m. Monday in the sheriff’s office lobby.
■ Jeremy Wayne Reed, 35, of Livingston was released Tuesday on a $12,000 bond on a warrant for bond forfeiture for assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Reed was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Polk County.