Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Ned Ryan Lowe, 33, of Kilgore, was held Wednesday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond information was not available. Lowe was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 10:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 188th District Court.

Regina Marie Massie, 37, of Longview was held Wednesday on a $25,000 bond on a grand jury indictment of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Massie was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 7 p.m. Tuesday at Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.

David Moody III, 28, of Longview, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $10,000 on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Moody was arrested by Longview police at about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday at Young and Houston streets.

Melinda Angelica Moody, 31, of Longview, was released Wednesday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of a controlled substance. Moody was arrested by Longview police at about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday at Young and Houston streets.

Madison Ward Roberts, 33, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 grams of a controlled substance. Roberts was arrested by Longview police at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 1700 block of West Loop 281.

Recommended for You


— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

Courtney Stern is a public safety reporter covering a wide range of topics. She grew up in Baltimore and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Miami. Stern moved to East Texas from Iowa with her husband and two dogs, Pebbles and Bam Bam.