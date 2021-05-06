Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Ned Ryan Lowe, 33, of Kilgore, was held Wednesday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond information was not available. Lowe was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 10:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 188th District Court.
Regina Marie Massie, 37, of Longview was held Wednesday on a $25,000 bond on a grand jury indictment of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Massie was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 7 p.m. Tuesday at Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.
David Moody III, 28, of Longview, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $10,000 on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Moody was arrested by Longview police at about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday at Young and Houston streets.
Melinda Angelica Moody, 31, of Longview, was released Wednesday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of a controlled substance. Moody was arrested by Longview police at about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday at Young and Houston streets.
Madison Ward Roberts, 33, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 grams of a controlled substance. Roberts was arrested by Longview police at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 1700 block of West Loop 281.