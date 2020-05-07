Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Thomas James Collins, 18, of Longview was released Wednesday on a $4,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of theft of a firearm.
Collins was arrested by Longview police at 4:31 p.m. Tuesday at Mobberly Avenue and East Cotton Street.
Jeffrey Mark Headrick, 47, of Ore City was being held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Headrick was arrested by Longview police at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a hotel in the 700 block of Texas 31.
Haylee Nicole Inman, 22, of Overton was being held Wednesday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court after a bond forfeiture on a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Inman was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 5:33 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 139.
Kenderrious Kendrell Johnson, 27, of Bossier City was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana.
Johnson was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 10:33 p.m. Tuesday at Interstate 20 at mile marker 583.
Cody Michael Morrison, 22, of Kilgore was released Wednesday on $8,000 in bonds on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Morrison was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday in Gregg County.
***
