Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Liequan Oshay Byrd, 28, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a blue warrant out of Austin parole and a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Longview police arrested Byrd at about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday at McCann Road and Meadowbrook Drive.
■ Ricky Bodine Glaspie Sr., 56, of Kilgore, was held Wednesday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond informatio was unavailable. Kilgore police arrested Glaspie at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on Hwy. 135.
■ David Lee Gray, 28, of Longview, was released Tuesday on bonds totaling $25,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Gray was arrested by Longview police at about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday at Estes Parkway and Nimitz Street.
■ Ronald Wayne Gray Jr., 35, of Longview, was held Wednesday on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and resisting arrest, search or transport. Bond information was not available. Gray was arrested by Longview police at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 400 block of Marion Drive.
■ Savanna Leeann Johnson, 22, of Kilgore, was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse. Johnson was arrested by Kilgore police at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Kilgore Street.
■ Barry Moore, 25, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $85,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and two counts of burglary of a habitation. Moore was arrested by Longview police at about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Loriane Court.
■ Cody Rodgers, 26, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a charge of burglary of a building. Bond information was not available. Rodgers was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday in Conroe.