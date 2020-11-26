Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Dekaylon Grady Davis, 24, of Longview, was held Wednesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Davis was arrested by Longview police at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Eastman Road.
Terrence Dwayne Jeffery, 35, of Diana, was released Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Jeffery was arrested by Gladewater police at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Broadway Avenue in Gladewater.
Robert Lee Thomas, 30, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Thomas was arrested by Longview police at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Fuller Drive.