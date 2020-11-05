Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Abeni Craig, 36, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $4,500 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Craig was arrested by Department of Public Safety troopers at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-20 at mile marker 586.
■ Kimberly Gray, 33, of Longview, was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Gray was arrested by Longview police at about 10:55 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of April Court.
■ Estrella Mia Poafpybitty, 22, of Longview, was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a grand jury indictment of abandon/endanger child, criminal negligence. Poafpybitty was arrested by Longview police at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South High Street.
■ Trey Allen Proafpybitty, 24, of Longview, was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a grand jury indictment of abandon/endanger child, criminal negligence. Proafpybitty was arrested by Longview police at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South High Street.
■ Aloysius Dewayne Reliford, 49, of Longview was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $57,000 on charges of arson with intent to damage a habitat/place of worship and resist arrest search or transport along with an affidavit of incarceration for possession of between 28 and 300 grams of a controlled substance. Reliford was arrested at about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Estes Parkway.
■ Tyler Jamall Turner, 21, of Fort Worth, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $20,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information between 10 and 50 items. Turner was arrested by Kilgore police at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of U.S. 259.