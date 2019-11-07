Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Jefferey Earl Abendroth, 43, of Tyler was being held Wednesday on a $20,000 bond on a warrant from Upshur County on a bond forfeiture on a charge of sexual assault of a child.
Abendroth was arrested by Longview police at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Rodden Street.
■ Roosevelt Samples Adair, 43, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and faced an outstanding traffic ticket.
Adair was arrested by Longview police at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of South Green Street.
■ Casey Allen Akers, 38, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for forgery of a financial instrument enhanced.
Akers was arrested by Kilgore police at 1:49 p.m. Sunday at the 1200 block of Stone Street.
■ Billie Donette Edmiston, 50, of Omaha was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Edmiston was arrested by Longview police at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of North Eastman Road.
■ Brandi Jean Goff, 35, of Gladewater was being held Wednesday on a $50,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Goff was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Bricalious D. Jimerson, 17, of St. Louis, Missouri, was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of robbery.
Jimerson was arrested by Kilgore police at 4:50 p.m. Monday at the 1200 block of Stone Street.
■ Amy Leeann Kilough, 40, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $8,000 in bonds on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, fraudulent use/possession of between five and 10 identifying items and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Kilough was arrested by Longview police at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of West Marshall Avenue.
■ Kendren D. Malone, 38, of Longview was released Wednesday on $8,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Malone was arrested by Longview police at 2:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of McCann Road.
■ Raylynn Adam Nab, 33, of Gladewater was being held Wednesday on a $25,000 bond with conditions on a warrant from Smith County for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Nab was arrested by U.S. Marshals Service agents at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the West 400 block of Point Road in Kilgore.
■ Brandon Heath Scott, 41, of Kilgore was released Wednesday on $8,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Scott was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 4:38 p.m. Tuesday at Fritz Swanson and Goforth roads.
■ Bobby Lee Thompson, 39, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions, and faced a fine for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thompson was arrested by Longview police at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Loop 281.
■ Steven Jermelle Walsh, 26, of Tyler was being held Wednesday on a $2,500 bond on a warrant from Tyler police for theft of a firearm.
Walsh was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:59 a.m. Wednesday at George Richey and Duncan roads.
■ Eric Trent Willoughby, 32, of Big Sandy was released Wednesday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence and aggravated assault on a date/family/household member with a weapon.
Willoughby was arrested by Gladewater police at 5:27 p.m. Monday at the 1000 block of East Pacific Avenue.
■ Freddie Lee Young, 58, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Young was arrested by Kilgore police at midnight Monday in the 700 block of U.S. 259 North.