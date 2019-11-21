Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Brandy Ann Bussey, 37, of Hallsville was being held Wednesday on $8,500 in bonds on charges of possession between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Bussey was arrested by Longview police at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday at South Green and Birdsong streets.
■ Kayla Henson, 40, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a warrant from Longview police for violation of probation on a previous conviction for possession between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Henson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday at the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Joel Don Sheffield, 43, of White Oak was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.
Sheffield was arrested by White Oak police at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home in the 1700 block of U.S. 80.
