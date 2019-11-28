Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Jamie Danielle Thompson, 35, of Shreveport was released Tuesday on $7,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.
Thompson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:14 p.m. Tuesday at Eastman Road and Cotton Street.
Stacey Elaine Tinsley, 32, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $9,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Tinsley was arrested by Longview police at 10:09 p.m. Tuesday on South Center and South streets.
Amanda Kay Todd, 25, of Kilgore was released Tuesday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Todd was arrested by Kilgore police at midnight Monday at Synergy Boulevard.