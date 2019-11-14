Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Geroyce Lashea Bell, 42, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $12,500 bond on a warrant from the 307th District Court for deadly conduct.
Bell was arrested by Longview police at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday at his home in the 400 block of Marion Drive.
■ James Ray Braxton, 20, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm.
Braxton was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday in the North Jail lobby.
■ Stephanie Renae Davis, 29, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Davis was arrested by Kilgore police at 12:37 a.m. Sunday at South Old Highway 135 and West Texas 31.
■ Trevor Lynn Driskell, 18, of Hallsville was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Driskell was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Harris County.
■ Lacee Loretta Robbins, 33, of Marshall was being held Wednesday on $115,000 in bonds on warrants from the 188th District Court after bond forfeitures on previous charges of aggravated robbery, credit card or debit card abuse and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. She awaited bond on a warrant from Upshur County for robbery.
Robbins was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
■ Daniel Wayne Slater, 53, of Fort Worth was being held Wednesday on $3,500 in bonds on a warrant from Collin County for publishing/threatening to publish intimate visual material and a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information.
Slater was arrested by Longview police at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of West Marshall Avenue.