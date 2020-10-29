Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Ladarius Johnte Fluellen, 24, of Ore City, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $21,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Fluellen was arrested by Longview police at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at Gilmer Road and Fairmont Street.
Aftin Smith, 37, of White Oak, was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a grand jury indictment of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Smith was arrested by Kilgore police at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday on Texas 135 in Kilgore.
Elian Alfonso Torres, 20, of Kilgore, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $14,500 on charges of theft of firearm, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Torres was arrested by Kilgore police at about 12 a.m. at Texas 31 and Texas 135.
Breaunna Leeann White, 23, of Longview, was released Tuesday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. White was arrested by Longview police at about 9:05 p.m. Tuesday at Nikki Drive and Nikki Court.