Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Marcelino Berumen, 25, of Gilmer was being held Wednesday on $12,500 in bonds on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance; local warrants for affidavits of incarceration for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession of 1 gram to 4 grams of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon; and faced two outstanding traffic tickets.
Berumen was arrested by Longview police at 10 p.m. Tuesday on First and Magrill streets.
■ Roxann Breland, 39, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Breland was arrested by Longview police at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at First and Whaley streets.
■ Tanner Lee Hope, 24, of White Oak was being held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Hope was arrested by White Oak police at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday at East Ward Drive and North White Oak Road.
■ Darrius Lewis, 42, of Gladewater was being held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Lewis was arrested by Gladewater police at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Main Street.
■ Kyle Justin Madden, 23, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $41,200 in bonds a warrant from Harrison County for bond forfeiture on a charge of sexual assault of a child and on warrants from the Gregg County Court at Law for violations of probation for previous convictions for assault causes bodily injury family violence and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Madden was arrested by Longview police at 4:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
■ Angel Ann Osteen, 40, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday on $100,000 in bonds on warrants from Tyler County for tamper/fabricate physical evidence and bond forfeiture on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Osteen awaited bonds on warrants from Tyler County for prohibited substance in a correctional facility, failure to appear on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and another charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence.
Osteen was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Joe King Powell, 39, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Powell was arrested by Longview police at 2:37 a.m. Wednesday at Nikki and Gene drives.
■ Lindsay Nicole Winchell, 26, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $6,200 in bonds on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and on warrants from the Gregg County Court at Law for violation of probation for a previous conviction of theft of property between $100 and $750 in value and for a charge of sale to certain person (charge of selling an “alcoholic beverage to an habitual drunkard or an intoxicated or insane person”).
Winchell was arrested by Longview police at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at First and Whaley streets.