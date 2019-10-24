Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Andrea Danae Ahrens, 32, of Tyler was being held Wednesday on $17,500 in bonds on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and a warrant from Smith County for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Ahrens was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Dallas County.
■ Danda Raye Garcia, 25, of Sherman was being held Wednesday on warrants from the 188th District Court for bond forfeiture for both unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bonds had not been set Wednesday.
Garcia was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday in Fannin County.
■ Djoun Marquis Gardner, 32, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $234,750 in bonds on charges of failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information and evading arrest or detention and a warrant from the 124th District Court for assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation; a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for violation of probation for a previous conviction for assault causes bodily injury family violence; warrants from Smith County for assault on a family/household member, previous conviction, and contempt of court disobedience of a court order; and a warrant from Fort Bend County for assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Gardner was arrested by Longview police at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday at his home in the 3500 block of Gene Drive.
■ Corey Darnell Garrett Sr., 41, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $2,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Garrett was arrested by Longview police at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of South High Street.
■ Stephan Chadwick Hanson, 48, of Tyler was being held Wednesday on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bonds had not been set Wednesday.
Hanson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Happy Hollow Drive.
■ Ellen Virginia Hicks, 35, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of negligent homicide. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Hicks was arrested by Cass County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday in Cass County.
■ Brenda Leigh Hidinger, 24, of Hallsville awaited bonds Wednesday on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying of a weapon and faced fines for an outstanding traffic ticket and for theft of property.
Hidinger was arrested by Longview police at 4:02 a.m. Wednesday at Jewel Drive and High Street.
■ Lorenzo Sa’von Hilbert, 21, of Nacogdoches was being held Wednesday on a $2,000 bond on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon and awaited bond on a warrant from Nacogdoches after a grand jury indictment for violation of a bond/protective order, with two or more previous convictions.
Hilbert was arrested by Longview police at 1:53 a.m. Wednesday at the city limits on Estes Parkway.
■ Deaundre Dejuan Mack, 40, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a charge of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Mack was arrested by Longview police at 4:02 a.m. Wednesday at Jewel Drive and High Street.