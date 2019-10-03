Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Maryorent Anai Deleon-Sandoval, 22, of New Orleans was released Wednesday on $4,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Deleon-Sandoval was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 591 on Interstate 20.
■ Antonio Demon Jones, 41, of Longview was held Wednesday on $10,000 bond on a warrant for driving while intoxicated, second offense, and awaited bond on a warrant for affidavit of surety for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jones was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday in the North Jail lobby.
■ Bambi Lay, 40, of Avinger was held Wednesday on $12,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and fraudulent use/possession of between five and 10 identifying information items.
Lay was arrested by Longview police at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Del Roy Street.
■ Casey Marie Smith, 32, of Longview was held Wednesday on $20,000 bond on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous offense of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Smith was arrested by Longview police at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of West Marshall Avenue.
■ Tasha Renee Waller, 30, of Gladewater was released Wednesday on $2,500 bond on a warrant for forgery of a government/national instrument/money/security.
Waller was arrested by Gladewater police at 12:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of McNeece Street.