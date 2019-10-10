Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ John David Butler, 52, of Texarkana, Arkansas, was being held Wednesday on a $50,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of unauthorized absence from a community correctional facility.
Butler was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Bowie County.
■ Timothy Aaron Cloninger, 25, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $40,000 in bonds on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of burglary of habitation and on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for attempt to commit theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value. He awaited bond on a warrant from Panola County for failure to appear on a charge of driving while intoxicated and faced two outstanding traffic tickets.
Cloninger was arrested by Longview police at 8:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Joplin Drive.
■ Billy Dewayne Davis, 54, of Henderson was being held Wednesday on a $20,000 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value and was being held as a fugitive from Colorado.
Davis was arrested by Rusk County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in Rusk County.
■ Ellen Virginia Hicks, 35, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of negligent homicide.
Hicks was arrested by Cass County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:56 p.m. Tuesday in Cass County.
■ Zantoria Raegine Jackson, 25, of Shreveport was being held Wednesday on $3,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Jackson was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday at Interstate 20 and mile marker 584.
■ Jorge Landaverde-Santos, 25, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $58,000 in bonds on a warrant from the 307th District Court for aggravated robbery, a warrant from Harrison County for violation of probation for a previous conviction for theft of property between $100,000 and $200,000 in value, a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information and for two outstanding traffic tickets.
Landaverde-Santos was arrested by Longview police at 9:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 bock of Broadway Street.
■ Joseph Prior, 34, address unknown, was being held Wednesday on a $20,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.
Prior was arrested by Rusk County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in Rusk County.
■ Lowell Thomas Redden, 61, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Redden was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at noon Tuesday in the Gib Lewis Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Woodville.
■ Ottis Ray Spencer, 54, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Spencer was arrested by Rusk County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday in Rusk County.
■ Davaire Devon Wells, 20, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Wells was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Clyde M. Johnston Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Winnsboro.