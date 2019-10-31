Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Amy Lynne Brown, 36, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $15,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate with physical evidence with intent to impair. She awaited bond on a warrant from Smith County for violation of probation for a previous conviction of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Brown was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:21 p.m. Tuesday on Tryon and Williams roads.
■ Tyrone Macole Noiel, 39, of Texarkana was being held Wednesday on a warrant from Bowie County for violation of probation for a previous conviction of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Noiel was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday in the Dear Unit Recovery Center in White Oak.
■ Elizabeth Ashley Pitts, 32, of Longview was released Wednesday on a $20,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Pitts was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday in the DPS office.
■ Claudio Ramirez, 42, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Ramirez was arrested by Longview police at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday at his home in the 100 block of Houston Street.