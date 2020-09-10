Gregg County Jail
Timothy Wade Bibbs, 53, of Tyler, was held Wednesday on a grand jury indictment for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Bond information was not available. He was arrested by Longview police about 10:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of American Legion Boulevard in Longview.
Victoria Duran, 31, of Longview, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $10,000 on charges of assault of family/house member to impede breath/circulation and injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury. Duran was arrested by Longview police at about 2 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Duncan Street in Longview.
Jordan Keith Husband, 30, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of evading arrest or detention with vehicle or watercraft. He was arrested by Longview police at about 5:36 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Commerce Street in Longview.
Dalvin Gene King, 26, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault of family/house member to impede breath/circulation. He was arrested by Longview police at about 12:21 p.m. at the Economy Inn in Longview.
Johntrell Netter, 22, of Kilgore, was released Wednesday on a $2,500 bond on a charge of assault of family/house member to impede breath/circulation. He was arrested by Kilgore police at about 6:20 p.m. Sunday on Bailey Street in Kilgore.
Johnson Thanh Nguyen, 22, of Longview, was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was arrested by Longview police at about 7:35 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Spring Street in Longview.
James David Ogden, 22, of Longview, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $8,500 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 3:35 p.m. Monday on U.S. 259.
Rose Ana Parez, 39, of Kilgore, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $8,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. She was arrested by Longview police at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at Mobberly Avenue and Travis Avenue in Longview.
Helaine Rosha Raibon, 49, of Overton, was released Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was recommended at $20,000. She was arrested by Kilgore police at about 9:15 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of U.S. Hwy. 259 Business in Kilgore.
Hailey Renee Shaddix, 29, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. She was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 3:35 p.m. Monday on U.S. 259.
Rebekah Ruth White, 24, of Gladewater, was held Sunday on bonds totaling $35,000 on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and fraudulent use or possession of between 10 and 50 identifying information items. She was arrested by Gladewater police at about 3:55 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Virginia Drive in Gladewater.
Brandon Cody Willoughby, 31, of Gladewater, was released Friday on bonds totaling $8,500 on charges of evading arrest detention with vehicle, accident involving damage to a vehicle greater than $200, manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and criminal trespass of habit/shelter/superfund/infrastructure site. He was arrested by Gladewater police at about 11:35 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Empire Drive in Gladewater.