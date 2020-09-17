Gregg County Jail
Corey Don Biggerstaff, 32, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $250,000 on a charge of obstruction or retaliation. He was arrested by Longview police at about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Fourth Street.
Dani Gayle Fitch, 30, of Longview, was held Wednesday on $53,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. She was arrested by Longview police at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at East Cotton Street and Green Street in Longview.
Gregory Hernandez Jernigan, 50, of Shreveport, was held Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. He was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 20.