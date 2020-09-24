Police Beat graphic
By Jimmy Daniell Isaac jisaac@news-journal.com

Gregg County Jail

Marcus Glen Bell, 41, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Longview police arrested Bell at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on Center Street.

Jakael Level Broughton, 17, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Longview police arrested Broughton at about 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Tammy Lynn Drive.

Brittany Nichole Ethridge, 31, of Longview, was released Tuesday on a $3,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age. Kilgore police arrested Ethridge at about 9:46 p.m. Sunday at Crim Avenue and Riverside Drive.

Bradley Robert Field, 22, of Kilgore, was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Field at about 9:10 p.m. Monday at Goforth Road and Old Highway 135.

David Paul Hutto, 58, of Longview, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $8,500 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Longview police arrested Hutto at about 8:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Marshall Avenue.

Steven McNeal, 33, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault of a family/household member impeding breath/circulation. Gladewater police arrested McNeal at about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday on Julia Woods.

Juan Miguel Mendoza-Perez, 42, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a grand jury indictment on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, reckless causing serious bodily injury/mental deficiency and on an immigration detainer. The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mendoza-Perez at about 2 p.m. Tuesday in Harrison County.

Rocky Allen Puetz, 35, of Kilgore, was held Wednesday without bond on a grand jury indictment on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Puetz at about 7:25 p.m. Monday in the 5900 block of FM 2207.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.