Gregg County Jail
Marcus Glen Bell, 41, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Longview police arrested Bell at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on Center Street.
Jakael Level Broughton, 17, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Longview police arrested Broughton at about 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Tammy Lynn Drive.
Brittany Nichole Ethridge, 31, of Longview, was released Tuesday on a $3,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age. Kilgore police arrested Ethridge at about 9:46 p.m. Sunday at Crim Avenue and Riverside Drive.
Bradley Robert Field, 22, of Kilgore, was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Field at about 9:10 p.m. Monday at Goforth Road and Old Highway 135.
David Paul Hutto, 58, of Longview, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $8,500 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Longview police arrested Hutto at about 8:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Marshall Avenue.
Steven McNeal, 33, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault of a family/household member impeding breath/circulation. Gladewater police arrested McNeal at about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday on Julia Woods.
Juan Miguel Mendoza-Perez, 42, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a grand jury indictment on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, reckless causing serious bodily injury/mental deficiency and on an immigration detainer. The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mendoza-Perez at about 2 p.m. Tuesday in Harrison County.
Rocky Allen Puetz, 35, of Kilgore, was held Wednesday without bond on a grand jury indictment on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Puetz at about 7:25 p.m. Monday in the 5900 block of FM 2207.