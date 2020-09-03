Gregg County Jail
Durick Rashun Hare, 41, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond information was not yet available. Hare was arrested by Longview police at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Judson in Longview.
Gigi Ingram, 57, of Hallsville, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $10,000 on charges of abandon, endanger child, criminal negligence and driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Ingram was arrested by Longview police at about 9:05 p.m. Tuesday.
Dakota Lane Sedberry, 29, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond information was not yet available. Sedberry was arrested by Longview police at about 11:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Evergreen Street.
Michael Dammone Wilson, 32, of Kilgore, was held Wednesday on a $1,500,000 bond on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. Wilson was arrested by Kilgore police at about 5:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 11000 block of CR 167D in Kilgore.