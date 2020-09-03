Police Beat
Gregg County Jail

Durick Rashun Hare, 41, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond information was not yet available. Hare was arrested by Longview police at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Judson in Longview.

Gigi Ingram, 57, of Hallsville, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $10,000 on charges of abandon, endanger child, criminal negligence and driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Ingram was arrested by Longview police at about 9:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Dakota Lane Sedberry, 29, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond information was not yet available. Sedberry was arrested by Longview police at about 11:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Evergreen Street.

Michael Dammone Wilson, 32, of Kilgore, was held Wednesday on a $1,500,000 bond on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. Wilson was arrested by Kilgore police at about 5:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 11000 block of CR 167D in Kilgore.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.