All information from police and jail records:
■ Gabriel Lamar Johnson, 30, of Pittsburg was being held Wednesday on Camp County warrants on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct, deadly conduct/discharging a firearm, failure to appear, no driver’s license and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Bonds had not been set Wednesday.
Johnson was arrested by the Kilgore College Police Department and booked into Gregg County Jail at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
■ Lee Ernest Lilly Jr., 39, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $4,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Lilly was arrested by Longview police at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday.
■ Jarmine Levar Marigny, 41, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $150,000 in bonds on charges of escape causing bodily injury, assault/family violence by impeding breath or circulation and violation of a bond or protective order.
Marigny was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday.
■ Joshuwa Akeem Muhammad, 27, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $2,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.
Muhammad was arrested by Longview police at 3 a.m. Wednesday.
■ James Mitchell Roland, 50, of Big Sandy was being held Wednesday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of theft of aluminum, bronze, copper or brass valued less than $30,000.
Roland was arrested by Longview police at 8:06 a.m. Tuesday.
■ Michael Dewayne Woolridge, 57, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday on $20,000 bond after a bond forfeiture on a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He also awaited bond to be set on a new charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Woodridge was arrested by Longview police and booked in at 1:01 a.m. Tuesday.