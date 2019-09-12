Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Shavontay Michelle Brown, 24, of Carthage was held Thursday on $20,000 bond on a warrant for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.
Brown was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the North Jail.
Richard Timothy Chase, 54, of Kilgore was held Thursday on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Chase was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the North Jail.
Matthew Robert Garner, 24, of Longview was held Thursday on $28,500 in bonds on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He also was held on a parole violation from Austin.
Garner was arrested by White Oak police at 11:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East U.S. 80.
David Eugene Hopkins, 43, of Tatum was held Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Hopkins was arrested by Longview police at 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of 12th Street.
Adrian Jamel Jackson, 24, of Longview was held Thursday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Jackson was arrested by Longview police at 1:19 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Mobberly Avenue.
Christopher Chase Johnson, 28, of Longview was held Thursday on $20,000 bond on a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Johnson was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday at the courthouse.
Michele Christophel Rowe, 31, of Longview was held Thursday on $30,000 in bonds on a warrant for bond forfeiture for unauthorized use of a vehicle and on a warrant for bond forfeiture for assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Rowe was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 8:32 a.m. Tuesday.
Shawn Christopher Spillman, 46, of Longview was held Thursday on $100,000 bond on a warrant from Harrison County for possession of less than 1 gram of marijuana.
Spillman was arrested by Longview police at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Mobberly Avenue.
Bolinto Kardall Strange, 45, of Longview was held Thursday on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Strange was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Cory Alan Summers, 50, of Longview was held Thursday on a warrant for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Thursday.
Summers was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday at the courthouse.
Keilan D'Oshea Tate, 36, of Longview was held Thursday on $52,000 in bonds on charges of resisting arrest search or transport and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He awaited bond on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Tate was arrested by Longview police at 2:10 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of 12th Street.
Shannon Quadell Washington II, 25, of Bossier City, Louisiana, was held Thursday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana.
Washington was arrested by DPS troopers at 11:19 p.m. Wednesday on Instate 20 at mile marker 585.
Roland Eugene Wise, 32, of Detroit, Michigan, was held Thursday on $75,000 bond on a warrant for bond forfeiture for manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance.
Wise was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Wayne County, Michigan.
Wendy Michelle Terry, 40, of Longview was held Thursday on $56,500 in bonds on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, resisting arrest search or transport and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
Terry was arrested by DPS troopers at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday on Texas 31 at milepost 738.