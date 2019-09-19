Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
David Foyo Hillhouse, 29, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation after a previous conviction for credit card or debit card abuse. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Hillhouse was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday at the Gregg County Clerk’s Office.
Roslyn Caryl Modisett, 53, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $25,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.
Modisett was arrested by Longview police at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday at her home in the 1500 block of Fairmont Street.
Zachary Joe Wilder, 38, of Hallsville awaited bond Wednesday on a warrant from Rusk County for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. He also faced numerous outstanding traffic tickets.
Wilder was arrested by Longview police at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Marshall Avenue.
Justin Charles Williams, 30, of Denison was being held Wednesday on $80,000 in bonds on two warrants from the 188th District Court for theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions, and a warrant from Smith County for theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Williams was arrested by Longview police at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Marshall Avenue.