Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Michael Aaron Baker, 30, of Fort Worth, was released Saturday on bonds totaling $5,500 on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance. Baker was arrested by Longview police at about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of McCann Road.
Marvin Deron Byrdsong, 37 of Longview, was released Sunday on bonds totaling $16,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Baker was arrested by Longview police in the 100 block of Sidney Street.
John Lewis Free, 32, of Longview, was released Saturday on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and unlicensed carrying a weapon. Free was arrested by Longview police at about 9:35 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of West Marshall Avenue.
Taylor Jame Gillette, 23, of Gladewater, was released Monday on bonds totaling $7,000 on two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Gillette was arrested by Longview police at about 3:05 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of East Marshall Avenue.
Cindy Hernandez, 36, of Longview, was released Saturday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Hernandez was arrested by Longview police at about 8:35 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Dalston Avenue.
Dylan Chase Mabery, 28, of Big Sandy, was held Monday on bonds totaling $75,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance as well as two Smith County holds for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated from March. Mabery was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 12:10 p.m. Sunday on FM 3053.
Elvira Segura, 37, of Longview, was released Sunday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of possession less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and abandoning or endangering a child imminent danger bodily injury. Segura was arrested by Longview police at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Green Street.
Anthony Wayne Smith, 59, of Longview, was held Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Smith was arrested by Longview police at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday at American Legion Boulevard and East Marshall Avenue.
William Cody West, 34, of Diana, was held Friday on bonds totaling $6,000 on charges of driving while intoxicated third or more offense and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. West was arrested by Longview police at about 11:10 p.m. Friday at Eden and North Eastman.