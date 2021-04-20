Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Kendrick Dywayne Brooks, 41, of Henderson, was held Monday on bonds totaling $25,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying a weapon. Brooks was arrested by Longview police at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of South High Street.
Ryan Tyler Eley, 30, of Longview, was released Monday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Eley was arrested by Longview police at about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Regal Oak Drive.
Reanna Cameron Graham, 20, of Hallsville, was held Monday on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Graham was arrested by Longview police at about 6:30 a.m. Monday. No arrest location was listed, and bond information was not available Monday afternoon.
Rondrick Marqualin Grant, 26, of Kilgore, was held Monday on bonds totaling $12,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500. Grant was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Church Road in Kilgore.
Lloyd Johnson Jr., 35, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $116,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, unlicensed carrying weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm and evading arrest detention with previous conviction. Johnson was arrested by Kilgore police at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday. Arrest location was unclear in jail records.
Oajuntae Domanec Johnson, 27, of Longview, was held Monday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Johnson was arrested by Longview police at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday at Gilmer Road and Nikki Drive.
Rhett Alan Kramer, 38, of Kilgore, was held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more offense. Kramer was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 1:35 a.m. Monday at Texas 31 and Jaycee Drive.
Maci Nicole Nugent, 26, of Harleton, was held Sunday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Nugent was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday on Texas 135 and Gunn Street.
John Randall Rhodes, 42, of Longview, was held Monday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Rhodes was arrested by Longview police at about 6:10 p.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of North Eastman Road.
John Alton Stinson III, 43, of Longview, was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more offense. Stinson was arrested by Longview police at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday at Hutchings Boulevard and Idylwood Drive.