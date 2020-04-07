Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Jacob Lee Boring, 26, of Hallsville was held Monday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Boring at 7:14 p.m. Sunday.
■ Melanie Mae Hilleland, 43, of Longview was held Monday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Hilleland at 4:46 p.m. Sunday.
■ Joann Nicole De’Shun Pride, 22, of Dallas was held Monday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Pride at 10:54 p.m. Sunday.
■ Ashley Schwarz, 31, of Bullard was being held Monday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance.
Gregg County sheriff’s deputies arrested Schwarz at 2:10 p.m. Sunday.