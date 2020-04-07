Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Jacob Lee Boring, 26, of Hallsville was held Monday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance.

Longview police arrested Boring at 7:14 p.m. Sunday.

■ Melanie Mae Hilleland, 43, of Longview was held Monday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of controlled substance.

Longview police arrested Hilleland at 4:46 p.m. Sunday.

■ Joann Nicole De’Shun Pride, 22, of Dallas was held Monday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of controlled substance.

Longview police arrested Pride at 10:54 p.m. Sunday.

■ Ashley Schwarz, 31, of Bullard was being held Monday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance.

Gregg County sheriff’s deputies arrested Schwarz at 2:10 p.m. Sunday.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.