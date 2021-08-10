Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Jason Wayne Anderson, 37, of Longview, was held Monday without bond on a grand jury indictment on a charge of assault family/household member impede breath/circulation. The offense date was listed in jail records as Nov. 19, 2020. Anderson was arrested by Longview police at about 8:50 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Estes Parkway.
Jonathan Michael Baker, 30, of White Oak, was held Monday on bonds totaling $35,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Baker was arrested by Longview police at about 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Fourth Street.
Haley Ann Chrisulis, 25, of Longview, was held Monday on $20,000 bond on a charge of injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent bodily injury. Chrisulis was arrested by Longview police at about 11:40 p.m. Thursday on the 1800 block of Blueridge Parkway.
Chelsea Nicole Cowley, 28, of Gilmer was held Monday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. She was also held on five affidavits of incarceration from other charges. Cowley was arrested by Longview police at about 7:05 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Alpine Road.
Roger Deshane Fagans, 37, of Longview, was held Monday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He was also held on an affidavit of incarceration on a previous possession charge. Fagans was arrested by Longview police at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday on the 1300 block of West Marshall Avenue.
Michael Jacob Freeman, 36, of Henderson, was released Monday on bonds totaling $13,500 on charges of driving while intoxicated — third or more offense and evading arrest detention. Freeman was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday on FM 2011.
Augustin Lopez-Lopez, 48, of Longview, was released Monday on bonds totaling $10,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying a weapon. Lopez-Lopez was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of Texas 149.
Demmie Michael Mosley, 32, of Henderson, was held Monday on bonds totaling $23,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, forgery financial instrument and fraud use/possess identifying information fewer than 5 items. Mosley was arrested by Longview police at about 8:05 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Blueridge Parkway.
Bryan Blake Nichols, 37, of Jefferson, was released Saturday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Nichols was arrested by Longview police at about 8 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Eastman Road.