Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Dennis Gilbert Arocha, 42, of Longview, was released Monday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of assault on family/household member to impede breath/circulation. He was arrested by Longview police at about 12:20 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Eagle Hill Trail.
Brittany Nicole Brooks, 22, of New Diana, was held Monday on bonds totaling $50,000 on charges of criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000 and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was arrested by Gladewater police at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Canfield Street.
Ashley Faltesek, 26, of Gladewater, was held Monday on a$7,500 bond on a charge of burglary of a building. She was arrested by Gladewater police at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Dean Street.
Charles Thomas Leatherwood, 29, of Gladewater, was held Monday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of burglary of building. He was arrested by Gladewater police at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Dean Street.
Michael Richard Lybarger, 51, of Longview, was released Monday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. He was arrested by Longview police at about 2:25 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Spur 63 in Longview.
Solomon James Morris, 25, of Longview, was released Saturday on bonds totaling $12,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 2 and 4 ounces of marijuana. He was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 6:25 p.m. Saturday on FM 2275.
Enrique Trevino, 34, of Longview, was released Sunday on bonds totaling $40,000 on two counts of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. He was arrested by Longview police at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Hollybrook Drive.
Jeffery Crist Turner, 55, of Gladewater, was held without bond Monday for violation of probation for a charge of continuous violence against the family. He was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 10 a.m. Friday at Anderson County Jail.
David Anthony Warner, 21, of Overton, was held Monday on bonds totaling $42,000 on charges of burglary of habitation and evading arrest detention with vehicle in Rusk County. He was also charged with failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information. Warner was arrested by Longview police at about 2:10 p.m. Sunday in Longview.