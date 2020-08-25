Gregg County Jail
Kelli Sadler Briggs, 42, of Kilgore, was released Friday on surety bonds on charges of possession of a dangerous drug, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more prior convictions and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond amount information was not available Monday afternoon.
Briggs was arrested by Longview police at about 5:25 p.m. in the 500 block of East Loop 281.
Daphne Ann Brook, 38, of Longview, was released Sunday on a $2,500 bond on a charge of assault of family/household member impeding breath/circulation. Brook was arrested by Longview police at about 12:50 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of 14th Street.
Russell Ray Clark, 51, of Longview, was held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a building. Clark was arrested by Longview police at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday at West Loop 281 and West Marshall Avenue in Longview.
Jakeilean Trayvion Howard, 19, of Longview, was released Saturday on a $2,500 bond on a charge of evading arrest or detention with vehicle. Howard was arrested by Longview police at about 10 p.m. Friday at H.G. Mosley Parkway and Gilmer Road.
Corey Wayne Jimerson, 37, of Kilgore was held Monday on charges of assault of a public servant, evading arrest detention with vehicle, evading arrest detention and resisting arrest search or transport in Gregg County. He was also held on Nacogdoches County charges of burglary of a building and failure to appear. Bond information was not available Monday afternoon.
Jimerson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Birdsong Street in Longview.
Michelle Lynn Mowery, 43, of Gladewater, was released Monday on a $3,500 bond after a grand jury indictment on a charge of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Mowery was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 8:35 a.m. Friday.
Angela Kay Sadler, 34, of Kilgore, was held on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Sadler was arrested by Kilgore Police at about 11 p.m. Saturday on North U.S. 259 in Kilgore.
Mandy Dawn Shaw, 42, of Gladewater, was held on a warrant out of Upshur County on a charge of manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not yet ben set.
Shaw was arrested by Longview police at about 10:50 p.m. at West Loop 281 and Gilmer Road.
Shelby Dean Slaton, 29, of White Oak, was held Monday on bonds totaling $41,000 on charges of theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 and driving while license invalid license with previous conviction/suspension along with affidavits of surety on charges of theft of a firearm and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Slaton was arrested by Longview police at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Estes Parkway and South Access Road in Longview.
Travon Daniel Webb, 44, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $10,000 bond on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. Webb was also placed on a fugitive hold out of Riverside County, California.
Webb was arrested by Longview police at about 6 p.m. Friday on Silver Falls Road.