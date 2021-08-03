Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Leonard Earl Epps, 40, of Longview, was held Monday on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond information was unavailable. Epps was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday.
Adam Wade Schriver, 44, of Longview, was released Monday on $7,500 bond on a charge of assault family/household member impede breath/circulation. Schriver was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 2 a.m. Saturday.
Robert Charles Templeton, 36, of Kilgore, was held Monday on bonds totaling $15,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and public intoxication. Templeton was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the jail at about 1:05 a.m. Sunday.