Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Wendell Ray Boyd III, 32, of New Orleans, was released on $5,000 bond Monday on charges of assault of a family/house member impeding breath or circulation. Longview police arrested Boyd at about 3:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Miami Drive in Longview.
■ Harold O’Keith Hagler Jr., 49, of Gilmer, was held Saturday without bond on a stalking charge. He was arrested by Longview police at about 5 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Marshall Avenue in Longview.
■ Kimberly Hernandez, 44, of Kilgore, was released Friday on bonds totaling $18,500 on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, driving while intoxicated — second offense and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. She was arrested by Kilgore police at about 1:20 p.m. Thursday near Industrial Boulevard and Watson Road in Kilgore.
■ Clayton Micah Hughes, 38, of Ore City, was held Monday on $11,000 in bonds on charges of assault of a family/house member impeding breath or circulation, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and unlawful restraint. Hughes was arrested by Longview police at about 3:15 a.m. Monday at Motel 6 in the 400 block of North Spur 63 in Longview.
■ Mikayla Mechelle Mitchell, 22, of Henderson, was released Monday on $5,000 bond on a charge of assault of a family/house member impeding breath or circulation. Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mitchell at about 2:07 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Sexton Road in Longview.
■ Andre Everett Perkins, 31, of Longview, was released Saturday on bonds totaling $6,000 on changes of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Perkins was arrested by Longview police at about 6:25 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Street in Longview.
■ Austin Blake Sapp, 25, of Gilmer, was released Saturday on a $1,500 bond on a burglary of building charge. Gladewater police arrested Sapp at about 6:54 p.m. Friday on the 300 block of Sanders Street in Gladewater.
■ Jonarius Deyone Williams, 30, of Longview, was held Monday on a $500,000 bond on a theft of material 50 percent aluminum/bronze/copper valued less than $20,000 in Smith County. Williams was arrested by Longview police at about 3:55 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of North Eastman Road in Longview.
■ Deon Wommack, 23, of Kilgore, was held Monday without bond as a fugitive with a warrant in Arkansas. Longview police arrested Wommack at about 5:35 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Buchanan Avenue.
