Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Deaundrey Damond White, 27, of Longview was being held Monday on $13,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive or giving false information, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. He also was being held on a parole violation.
White was arrested by Longview police at 11 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Agness Street.