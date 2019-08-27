Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Deaundrey Damond White, 27, of Longview was being held Monday on $13,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive or giving false information, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. He also was being held on a parole violation.

White was arrested by Longview police at 11 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Agness Street.

