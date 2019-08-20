Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Wendy Otonya Jackson, 37, of Longview was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction.
Jackson was arrested by Longview police at 4:19 a.m. Sunday at her home in the 1800 block of Hoffman Street.
■ Dewayne Ray Johnigan, 54, of Tyler was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more conviction.
Johnigan was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:08 a.m. Monday at Texas 31 south of Loop 281.