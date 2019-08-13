Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Sydney Grace Bell, 18, of Gilmer was released Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Bell was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11:12 p.m. Sunday.
Terry Wayne Dixon, 27, of Longview was released Sunday on $8,500 in bonds on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He also faced an outstanding traffic fine.
Dixon was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11:24 a.m. Sunday.
Kathrein Renee Shropshire, 43, of Longview was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Shropshire was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 2:36 a.m. Monday.