By Jimmy Daniell Isaac/jisaac@news-journal.com

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Brice Carter, 30, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $26,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance in Gregg County as well as one count of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance in Kaufman County. Carter was arrested by Longview police at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday at Pine Tree Road and Broadway Drive.

Colin Lance Nichols, 19, of Kilgore, was held Monday on a $10,000 bond on a grand jury indictment for injury of a child/elderly/disabled person with intent bodily injury. Nichols was arrested by Kilgore police at about 1:20 a.m. in the 3700 block of South Henderson Boulevard.

Pamela Sue Yarberry, 48, of Longview, was held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Yarberry was arrested by Longview police at about 12 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Pliler Street.

