Gregg County Jail
Lois Ann Brannon, 33, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $11,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Brannon was arrested by Longview police at about 4 p.m. Sunday at Cameron and Jaycee.
Emely Hernandez, 21, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $30,500 on charges of possession of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Hernandez was arrested by Longview police at about 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Dalston.
Christopher Lee Lawson, 34, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $12,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and fleeing a police officer. Lawson was arrested by Longview police at about 4 p.m. Sunday on Jaycee Drive.
Corinthia Marie Lute, 38, of Longview, was held Monday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest detention. Lute was arrested by Longview police at about 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of West Loop 281. Bonds information was unavailable.
Nathanael Plant, 29, of Wellston, Oklahoma, was released Sunday on bonds totaling $14,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Plant was arrested by Kilgore police at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Parkview Street.