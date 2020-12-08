Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Lester Roy Larsen, 59, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $6,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated. Larsen was arrested by Longview police at about 9 p.m. Sunday at Eastman Road and Wilburn Street.

Joshua Norton, 39, of Gladewater, was held Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Norton was arrested by Gladewater police at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Broadway Avenue.

Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

Courtney Stern is a public safety reporter covering a wide range of topics. She grew up in Baltimore and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Miami. Stern moved to East Texas from Iowa with her husband and two dogs, Pebbles and Bam Bam.