Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Lester Roy Larsen, 59, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $6,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated. Larsen was arrested by Longview police at about 9 p.m. Sunday at Eastman Road and Wilburn Street.
Joshua Norton, 39, of Gladewater, was held Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Norton was arrested by Gladewater police at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Broadway Avenue.