Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Cedric Holt, 46, of Henderson was being held Monday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of theft of property worth more than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
Longview police arrested Holt at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at Eastman and South Access roads..
■ Thomas Lowell Lummus, 49, of Longview was being held Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of property worth more than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
Longview police arrested Lummus at 5:37 p.m. Sunday at a store on North Eastman Road.
■ Kyle Justin Madden, 23, of Longview was released Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Madden at 10:08 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Richardson Street.
■ Harold Lynn Palmer Jr., 48, of Longview was being held Monday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court on a charge of violation of probation on a previous conviction of forgery of financial instrument. He also faced an outstanding traffic ticket.
Longview police arrested Palmer at 1:31 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Fredonia Street.
■ Jesus Angel Paz, 20, of Kilgore was released Sunday on $55,000 in bonds a charge of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana and a bond forfeiture on a previous charge of failure to identify, giving false/fictitious information. He also faced an outstanding traffic ticket.
Kilgore police arrested Paz at 6:38 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Bailey Street in Kilgore.