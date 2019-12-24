Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Steven Lamond Darden, 42, of Hallsville was being held Monday on $8,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Darden and booked him into jail at 5:08 p.m. Sunday.
■Yolanda Nicole Haggard, 45, of Longview was released Monday on $4,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Longview police arrested Haggard and booked her into jail at 5:08 p.m. Sunday.
■ Joshua Lamar Mitchell, 28, of Daingerfield was being held Monday on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Longview police arrested Mitchell and booked him into jail at 5:06 a.m. Sunday.
■ Jadon Phillips, 17, of Houston was being held Monday on $12,000 in bonds on charges of theft of an automated teller machine, valued less than $300,000 and evading arrest or detention.
Longview police arrested Phillips and booked him into jail at 4:08 a.m. Sunday.
■ Harold Joseph Thompson III, 30, of Longview was being held Monday on $7,000 in bonds on charges of fraudulent use or possession of between five and 10 items of identifying information and a bond forfeiture plus 15 outstanding misdemeanor warrants from Longview police and Gregg County Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace — all with a total value of $8,206.07.
Longview police arrested Thompson and booked him into jail at 5:23 p.m. Sunday.