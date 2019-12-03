Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Morgan Maxwell Bowman, 19, of Longview was being held Monday on $37,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and affidavits of incarceration on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and two charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. She also faced a traffic ticket.
Longview police arrested Maxwell and booked her into jail at 4:57 p.m. Saturday.
■ Greg A. Broyles, 49, of Gladewater was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He also was being held on a warrant from Missouri on a charge of being a fugitive.
Gladewater police arrested Broyles and booked him into jail at 2:49 a.m. Sunday.
■ Frances Irene Haynes, 60, of Overton was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault on a date/family/household member-with a weapon.
Kilgore police arrested Haynes and booked her into jail at 2:03 p.m. Sunday.
■ Erral Jones Jr., 27, of Longview was being held Monday on $106,000 in bonds on two charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of controlled substance, plus one charge apiece of unlawful carrying of weapon, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Longview police arrested Jones and booked him into jail at 5:18 p.m. Saturday.
■ Sandra Kay Ojo, 35, of Lewisville was being held Monday on a $2,000 bond on a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive. She awaited bonds on a warrant from Dallas County on a probation violation for a previous conviction of driving while intoxication-third or more offense and on a warrant from Denton County on a charge of driving while intoxication-third or more offense.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Ojo and booked her into jail at 11:08 p.m. Saturday.
■ Dustin James Petty, 32, of Kilgore was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated-third or more offense.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Petty and booked him into jail at 5:06 a.m. Sunday.
■ Michael James White, 48, of Longview was being held Monday on $16,000 in bonds on charges of aggravated assault on a date/family/household member-with a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Longview police arrested White and booked him into jail at 10:52 a.m. Sunday.
■ Sherry Ann Williams, 44, of Longview was being held Monday on $5,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Longview police arrested Williams and booked her into jail at 9:34 p.m. Saturday.