Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ William George Jordan IV, 27, of Longview was being held Monday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of injury to a child/elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.

Longview police arrested Jordan at 9:35 a.m. Sunday.

■ Timothy Gordon Lacy, 41, of Gladewater was released Sunday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of theft of material-aluminum/bronze/cooper/brass-less than $30,000 in value.

Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lacy at 10:38 a.m. Sunday.

■ Jose Angel Lopez, 39, of Zolfo Springs, Florida, was being held Monday on a warrant from Cameron County on a motion to revoke probation on a previous conviction of burglary of a habitation. Bond information was not available Monday.

Longview police arrested Lopez at 1:20 a.m. Monday.

■ Bruce Franklin Stevens, 45, of Mount Pleasant was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.

Longview police arrested Stevens at 12:03 a.m. Monday.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.