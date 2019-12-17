Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ William George Jordan IV, 27, of Longview was being held Monday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of injury to a child/elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.
Longview police arrested Jordan at 9:35 a.m. Sunday.
■ Timothy Gordon Lacy, 41, of Gladewater was released Sunday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of theft of material-aluminum/bronze/cooper/brass-less than $30,000 in value.
Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lacy at 10:38 a.m. Sunday.
■ Jose Angel Lopez, 39, of Zolfo Springs, Florida, was being held Monday on a warrant from Cameron County on a motion to revoke probation on a previous conviction of burglary of a habitation. Bond information was not available Monday.
Longview police arrested Lopez at 1:20 a.m. Monday.
■ Bruce Franklin Stevens, 45, of Mount Pleasant was being held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Stevens at 12:03 a.m. Monday.