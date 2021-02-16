Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Christina Ashton Bell, 17, of Longview, was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. The offense date was listed as Saturday in jail records. Bell was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 12:05 p.m. Sunday.
Octavious Brown, 28, of Longview, was held Monday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a coin operated/collection machine. The offense date was listed as Friday in jail records. Brown was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into the jail at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday.
Alexis Butler, 25, of Longview, was held Monday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Butler was arrested by Longview police and booked in to the jail at about 10:40 a.m. Saturday.
Henry Jovanny Cabrales Bacio, 26, of Longview, was released Sunday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Cabrales Bacio was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 9:20 p.m. Saturday.
Cindy Hernandez, 35, of Longview, was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Hernandez was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday.
David Shane Holt, 38, of Winona, was released Monday on bonds totaling $14,500 on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Holt was arrested by the Department of public Safety and booked into the jail at about 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Leon Clyde Murdoch III, 35, of Longview, was released Sunday on bonds totaling $21,500 on charges of criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, deadly conduct discharge firearm, driving while intoxicated, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and unlicensed carrying a weapon. Murdoch was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the jail at about 3:05 a.m. Sunday.
Roberto Rosales, 33, of Carthage, was released Sunday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more offense. Rosales was arrested by the Department of Public Safety and booked into the jail at about 4:15 a.m. Sunday.
Hailey Renee Shaddix, 30, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $15,000 on arrest warrants for charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and burglary of a building. The offense dates are listed in jail records as Sept. 7 and Jan. 31, respectively. Shaddix was arrested and booked into the jail at about 5:10 p.m. Saturday.