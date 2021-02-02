Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Kelly Allen Bates, 55, of New London, was released Saturday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bates was arrested by Kilgore police at about 11:40 p.m. Friday on East Texas 31.
Norris Wayne Jackson, 47, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $25,000 on charges of evading arrest or detention and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jackson was arrested by Longview police at about 8 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of 12th Street.
Jason Robert Mack, 43, of Henderson, was held Monday on bonds totaling $34,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, failure to identify as a fugitive with intent give false information and a hold for an unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon charge in Smith County. Mach was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 5:55 p.m. Friday on Texas 149, near mile marker 285.
Alisha Nicole Robberts-Moore, 39, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $31,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Robberts-Moore was arrested by Longview police at about 12:55 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Alpine Road.
Gregory Edward Melton, 40, of Longview, was held Monday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. He was also held on a blue warrant. Melton was arrested by Longview police at about 2:35 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Leota Street.
Daron Lewis Tarwater, 31, of Hallsville, was released Saturday on bonds totaling $6,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and driving while intoxicated. Tarwater was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 1:35 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 80.