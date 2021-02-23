Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Lesa Rene Brown, 30, of Longview, was held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and a fugitive hold out of Louisiana. Brown was arrested by Longview police and was booked into the jail at about 1:35 a.m. Monday.
Billy Joe Evers III, 25, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $11,000 on a charge of continuous violence against the family and two bond revocations. Evers was arrested by Longview police and was booked into the jail at about 11:50 a.m. Saturday.
Robert Leroy Green Jr., 57, of Longview, was held Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Green was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Jordan Taylor Houston, 33, of Tatum, was held Monday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument. Houston was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the jail at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday.
Dominique Devine Johnson, 24, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was released Monday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and evading arrest or detention. Johnson was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
Ashley Ann Stokely, 34, of Longview, was released Monday on bonds totaling $4,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Stokely was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 6:10 p.m. Saturday.
Jerry Brent Toney, 27, of Quitman, was released Monday on a. $2,500 bond on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Toney was arrested by Longview police and was booked into jail at about 5:25 p.m. Friday.