Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Trashuad Dae-Shun Biagas, 21, of Longview, was released Saturday on $10,000 bond on a charge of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. Biagas was arrested by Longview police at about 2:40 p.m. Friday at Cotton and Chumley streets.
■ William Toxy Bourn, 45, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $10,500 on two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and a charge of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Bourn was arrested by Longview police at about 1:30 p.m. Friday on Judson Road.
■ Brandon Bruch, 35, of Longview, was held Monday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of assault on a public servant. Bruch was arrested by Longview police at about 5:50 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Marshall Avenue.
■ Kimberly Ann Catron, 39, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $12,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Catron was arrested by Longview police at about 4:20 p.m. Friday on West Loop. 281.
■ Cody Wayne Cobb, 36, of Longview, was released Friday on bonds totaling $2,000 on local warrants for two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant. Cobb was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 11:15 a.m. in the North Jail Lobby.
■ Benny Gene Colbert, 46, of Overton, was held Monday on bonds totaling $25,000 on charges of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information less than 5 items and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Colbert was arrested by Kilgore police at about 8:55 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Houston Street.
■ Kendall Rashid Dixon, 26, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $94,500 on charges of manufacture or deliver more than 400 grams of a controlled substance, manufacturer or deliver between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or deliver less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Dixon was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety at about 11 p.m. Sunday at Padon and Third streets.
■ Russell Wayne Gilmore, 39, of Longview, was released Friday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. Gilmore was arrested by Longview police at about 6 p.m. Thursday in the 13000 block of Pine Road.
■ Robbie Bradberry Jimenez, 49, of Kilgore, was held Monday on bonds totaling $8,250 on a grand jury indictment of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a violation of parole related to an assault causing bodily injury family violence charge. Jimenez was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 9 a.m. Friday at FM 1252 and Texas 135.
■ Samuel Isaih Moctezuma, 17, of Longview, was held Monday on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Moctezuma was arrested by Longview police at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Hawthorne Street.
■ Jenna Dean Morgan, 35, of Kilgore, was released Monday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of abandon endanger child imminent danger bodily injury. Morgan was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of FM 2207.
■ Kathryn Michelle Neal, 29, of Longview, was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Neal was arrested by Longview police at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday at Sixth Street and East Marshall Avenue.
■ Morris Allen Reed Jr., 50, of Hallsville, was released Friday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Reed was arrested by Longview police at about 11:35 p.m. Thursday at East Marshall Avenue and American Legion.
■ Honee May Tolar, 41, of Hallsville, was released Monday on a $25,000 bond on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse. Tolar was arrested by Longview police at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at Fourth Street and Hawkins Parkway.
■ Reginald Jermain Tolbert, 39, of Longview, was held Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Tolbert was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 10:20 a.m. Saturday at Marshall Avenue and Eastman Road.