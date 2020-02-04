Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Joshua Deshotel, 38, of Ore City was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of unauthorized absence from a community correctional facility.
Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and White Oak police arrested Deshotel at 2:52 p.m. Sunday — 9 minutes after authorities received reports that he walked off from the D.E.A.R. Unit near White Oak where he was serving part of his probation on a drug conviction.
■ John Blayne Montalbano, 29, of Kilgore was being held Monday on $15,750 in bonds on charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury and violation of probation from a theft conviction.
Gregg County sheriff’s deputies arrested Montalbano and booked him into jail at 11:51 p.m. Sunday.
■ Dalton Lynn Michael Wallace, 24, of Kilgore was being held Monday on $75,750 in bonds on charges of sexual assault in Rusk County and violation of probation/driving while intoxicated-second offense in Gregg County.
Longview police arrested Wallace and booked him into jail at 4:01 a.m. Monday.
■ Austin James Young, 52, of Longview was released Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Young and booked him into jail at 9:11 p.m. Sunday.