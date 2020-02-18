Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Sara Cantu, 31, of Granbury was released Sunday on a $5,000 bond on charges of theft of property valued at less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
Longview police arrested Cantu and booked her into jail at 4:34 p.m. Sunday.
■ Frederick Demon Ealy, 32, of Shreveport was being held Monday on $15,500 in bonds on charges of theft of property valued between $30,000 and $150,000, unauthorized use of a vehicle and no driver’s license.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Ealy and booked him into jail at 2:59 p.m. Sunday.