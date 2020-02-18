Police Beat
Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Sara Cantu, 31, of Granbury was released Sunday on a $5,000 bond on charges of theft of property valued at less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.

Longview police arrested Cantu and booked her into jail at 4:34 p.m. Sunday.

■ Frederick Demon Ealy, 32, of Shreveport was being held Monday on $15,500 in bonds on charges of theft of property valued between $30,000 and $150,000, unauthorized use of a vehicle and no driver’s license.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Ealy and booked him into jail at 2:59 p.m. Sunday.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.