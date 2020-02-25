Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Carlos Damion Brooks, 42, of Longview was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault of a family/household member, with previous conviction.
Longview police arrested Brooks at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at High and West Eckman streets.
■ Amber Harkey, 33, of Longview was being held Monday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance.
Longview police arrested Harkey at 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Fourth Street.
■ John Alvin Rodgers, 52, of Longview was being held Monday on a $2,000 bond on a charge of interfering with an emergency call/request for assistance. He also was being held on a charge of violation of probation on a previous conviction of fraudulent use/possession of fewer than five identifying information items.
Longview police arrested Rodgers at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of West Marshall Avenue.
■ Devario Martel Smith, 30, of Kilgore was released Monday on $10,000 in bonds after grand jury indictments on charges of assault of a peace officer/judge and obstruction or retaliation.
Smith also faced outstanding traffic tickets.
Rusk County sheriff’s deputies arrested Smith at 9:45 p.m. Sunday at the Rusk County Jail.